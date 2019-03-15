PES Employee of the Month

Pulaski Elementary has selected John Earls as Employee of the Month. Mr. Earls serves as the Head Custodian and came on board in this position January 2018. Mr. Earls has been working in Pulaski County schools for the past six years. Before coming to Pulaski he worked as a licensed Lock Smith in Houston, TX. The highlight of his career in Pulaski has been coming to PES as Head Custodian. Also, this is his second time being selected as Employee of the Month. He was selected at Critzer a few years ago. Mr. Bowman, a special education teacher that nominated Mr. Earls, says he “always has a great attitude while working. He always takes the time to be friendly and is really good with the kids. He is an asset to the school and I would love to see his ‘under the radar’ value to PCPS recognized.“ Mr. Earls has been a great addition to the PES staff. He takes good care of the school and his team. The staff and students enjoy talking with him and appreciate his humor. PES is excited to celebrate with him on his selection as Employee of the Month. Pictured here are John Earls (front) and (back, from left) School Board Members Timothy Hurst, Beckie Cox, Dr. Page Cash, Mike Barbour and Bill Benson.

