Paging Sadie Covey: Teenage adventure in Richmond

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The teenage years are a time of transition and of growth. When turning teenager, some kids experience a sense of awkwardness or timidity. Some, however, exude a sense of charm and self-assuredness, even when talking to someone many years their senior. Such a person is 16-year old Sadie Covey.

Sadie Covey has just returned from an extended stay in Richmond, not with her parents and not on vacation, but instead working in the Page Program for the Virginia House of Delegates.

Each year the Speaker of the House of Delegates appoints several younger teenagers to serve as Pages during the regular session of the General Assembly.

“Normally there are around 300 people that apply and of those, only about 30 get in,” explained Sadie Covey.

Sadie was first exposed to the idea of working in the General Assembly’s Page Program by her brother Grayson Covey, who worked as a Page when he was a young teenager. Sadie followed the same process as her brother to get the job.

“You’re 13 or 14 years old as a Page,” said Sadie. “Most people interview with their delegate (Nick Rush) and get their recommendation letter and then they can apply for the program.”

Pages for the Virginia General Assembly are required to stay in Richmond on weekdays and work for the entirety of the regular session. It can be an intimidating prospect for someone so young.

“I was a little bit nervous but it was something I was so excited about,” said Sadie. “I knew it was going to be a new adventure. Going somewhere so far from home to a very different atmosphere with kids I didn’t know. It was a little intimidating but also really exciting because I look back and the people that I’ve been a page with are people I still talk to everyday. I have friends now from all over the Commonwealth.”

So, what’s it like being a Page?

“We lived in the Omni, so we lived very rough, of course,” Sadie said with a smile. “You have a roommate. They keep us all on one floor. Boys on one side of the hall and girls on the other. I woke up by about 6:30, put on my uniform, went to Starbucks in the hotel and was at work at the Pocahontas building by 7:50.”

These days, a new General Assembly Building is being constructed and so all legislative business is conducted in the nearby Pocahontas Building.

“We pretty much walk to the Pocahontas Building and we have a Page room,” Sadie continued. “We have a debrief morning meeting. They tell us what’s going on today. Some important legislation that could be going on. These are some protesters that could be here today. Just kind of going through what’s going on for that day.”

House Pages are then split in two teams. For eight days Team A works on the floor of the General Assembly and Team B works the office jobs. After eight days, the two teams switch.

The team not working the floor would often work in the House of Delegates post office delivering mail or stuffing envelopes. There’s also plenty of copying and folding work to be done.

The team that works the floor of the General Assembly performs a multitude of tasks including manning the entrance to the chamber, opening and closing roped off entrances or addressing spectators in the gallery.

“We have people deliver the ‘This is the House Chamber Gallery’ speech,” said Sadie. “Don’t lean on the banister. No food or drink. You can take pictures but no flashes. That type of thing.”

Of course, serving the delegates’ needs is top priority.

“We have what we call Runner Pages,” Sadie explained. “They’re sent when people call the Page room and they need an errand delivered or they need help with something. They forget things a lot. So like, Delegate so-and-so forgot their iPad and we need you to take it to them in the chamber. So we go up and get their iPad and then go up to the capitol and take it to them.”

Pages work from 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m. from Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, pages work a half day before returning to their homes. They get back to their hotel in Richmond by Sunday afternoon. For this reason, kids from Richmond often comprise a relatively large percentage of the capitol pages, while teenagers from more distant areas in the Commonwealth are less likely to apply for the position.

From 5 till 7 p.m. is considered free time. This is when pages get their dinner and there are a number of restaurants close to their hotel, though many choose to get delivery. Pages eat lunch at a restaurant on the capitol grounds. They are given a per diem of $25 to pay for their meals.

“You learn that whatever money you don’t spend, you get to keep,” said Sadie. “So maybe that free water is better than a two-dollar soda.”

Every night from 7 till 9 p.m., Pages have a mandatory study hall. During this time, they are still enrolled in their respective schools.

“We have tutors that are there to cover any subject that we need,” said Sadie. “So, if you have any questions you can go to them but it’s really your responsibility to email your teachers and to get done whatever you need to get done. It takes a lot of discipline. You’ve got to stay on top of your work and really know how to manage your time wisely.”

Maintaining classroom studies and working full time while living far from home might strike some as an unduly burdensome existence, especially for one so young. But this was not the case for Sadie nor her brother Grayson Covey.

It is unusual for two family members to work as Pages but the Covey siblings have actually secured a place in the history of the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

This is because both Sadie and Grayson returned to Richmond for a second year as Head Pages and they are the only siblings in the history of the Page Program to ever to do so.

Each year, a boy and a girl are chosen from the 30 to 40 pages who worked the year before to become Head Pages. Sadie was chosen as the female Head Page just as Grayson was the male Head Page a few years before.

The Head Page is responsible for scheduling and managing the capitol Pages.

“It’s a lot of mentoring and guiding a group of younger Pages,” said Sadie. “I was a Page for nine weeks before that. So I understood where they were coming from and knew the ropes, I guess you’d say. Some kids had a hard time being away from home because it is an adjustment because they’re young and that’s part of being Head Page. When someone is upset or having a problem they’d come to me and we’d talk it out.”

Head Pages handle tasks that are considered especially important in the General Assembly, like for example, delivering a letter to the governor. Another task of great significance involved the General Assembly’s Mace. Sadie would tell visitors to the capitol about this symbolic medieval weapon.

“We call it a crown on a stick because that’s what it looks like,” Sadie recounted. “It’s like two or three hundred years old and it was gifted to us from England. So, for the session to start, the Sergeant at Arms, Jay Pearson, will unlock the Mace out of the cabinet. He has special insane gloves that he has to put on to touch the Mace. He takes the Mace out, walks down the aisle and the Speaker of the House says, ‘Sergeant at Arms!’”

“The Sergeant at Arms says ‘The House is now in Session. All persons not entitled to the privileges of the floor please retire to the gallery.’ This signifies the start of session. My favorite part of being head page was when the Sergeant at Arms would hand me the key and I would walk with him to the big case the Mace is kept in and I would unlock it so that he could get his gloves on. He would take it out and I would close it and walk with him, which doesn’t sound that cool but … it was really cool.”

Sadie was a Page and then Head Page for the House of Delegates. There is another set of pages for the state Senate, but aside from an annual Spirit Competition, the two sets of Pages rarely see each other.

Today Sadie is back attending class as a Sophomore at PCHS.

For enjoyment she dances with Pulaski’s Dancing in the Wings troupe and has been known to take her Labradoodle kayaking on the New River. She also enjoys going to Pulaski Yankees baseball games with her grandpa.

Her mother, Angie Covey, works as Executive Director of NRCC’s Educational Foundation and her father, Ronald Covey works at Volvo Logistics. Perhaps they noticed some effect this experience had on their daughter.

“One thing that they said to the parents, ‘The kids that you’re looking at now will not be the same at the end,’ and it’s true,” said Sadie. “Living by yourself, you’re responsible for making sure you eat and getting all your homework done and getting up every morning by yourself and going to a job. You really grow a lot and you become more mature and you become more responsible. I think it’s a great program for anybody. I loved it. I really, really enjoyed it.”

Written by: Editor on March 18, 2019.

