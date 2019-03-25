Oriole band shines in Bristol

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The seventh and eighth-graders of the Pulaski Middle School Concert Band traveled to Virginia High School in Bristol, Virginia, Wednesday for the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors Association (VBODA) Concert Assessment. The group ended the day with high marks as one of only four middle school groups to perform at the event in all of District VII.

PMS Band Director Kevin Faller continues to raise the bar for the Orioles, challenging them with more advanced pieces.

“We performed VBODA Grade II Literature during the event.” Faller said. “Our literature was half of a grade higher overall than last year. We are continuing to grow musically each year and improving our scores each time we perform at assessment.”

District VII consists of schools from Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties along with the cities of Bristol, Fries, Galaz and Norton.

The band was rated in three areas Wednesday during their performance. Groups performing may receive any of five ratings for their performances. The highest rating obtainable is Superior, followed in order by Excellent, Good, Fair and Poor.

For their performance, the Orioles received an Excellent rating for stage and a Superior rating for sightreading. Their overall rating for their performance was Excellent.

With this assessment behind them, many of the Oriole band members will now look to advance to the Pulaski County High School bands, where many are already involved with the Golden Cougar Marching Band.

Written by: Editor on March 25, 2019.

