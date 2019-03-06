NRV Commerce Park recognized by Japan Times

The New River Valley Commerce Park, a 1,000-acre industrial park in Pulaski County adjacent to the New River Valley Airport, was recently recognized by the Japan Times as a prime location for Japanese business expansion to the United States. The NRV Commerce Park is owned by Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority (VFRIFA).

The Japan Times is Japan’s oldest and largest English language daily newspaper. In a recent edition, the newspaper reviewed the business climate in the southeastern United States on a state by state basis.

While other southern states seem to be more well-known to Japanese businesses than Virginia, the article states that “according to Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority … the southwest region of the state wants to form stronger ties, especially with Japan.”

The article states that Georgia has remained first choice for Japanese companies with more that 600 Japanese businesses located there. The Carolina’s are also very popular with Japanese companies but ambitious Virginia business people are ready to lure those companies to the NRV Commerce Park.

VFRIFA Board Chair Mary Biggs explained, saying, “Relationship-building with Japanese companies takes a lot of time and effort, but it’s very rewarding. It gives us time to understand how their companies do business, so we are better prepared to provide assistance when they locate here.”

Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority (VFRIFA), was created in 1999 and is comprised of 11 member localities including the counties of Bland, Craig, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski and Roanoke, the cities of Radford and Roanoke and the towns of Dublin, Pearisburg and Pulaski.

The New River Valley Commerce Park was created to provide regional industrial facilitates of a size and scope which member jurisdictions cannot individually provide.

Red Sun Farms, a Canadian/Mexican conglomerate, opened its first green house in the United States at the NRV Commerce Park in 2014.

