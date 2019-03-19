NRV author speaking at The Ratcliffe

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New River Valley author Michael Abraham will discuss his writing process and read from his latest book, “Chasing the Powhatan Arrow,” during the March 24 Lessons and Legacies Series at Ratcliffe Transportation Museum.

In “Chasing the Powhatan Arrow,” Abraham retraces the route of N&W’s flagship passenger train, the Powhatan Arrow, sharing enlightening and humorous tales of the history and culture along its path.

Abraham, the author of eight books, has received three nominations for Library of Virginia literary awards and has been invited to Virginia Festival of the Book three times.

Abraham’s other books, all about Virginia and West Virginia, are:

• “Keepers of the Tradition,” a nonfiction compilation of portraits of contemporary Appalachians.

• “Orange, Va.,” a novel of political intrigue.

• “War, W.Va.,” a novel of the fight for justice in the Appalachian coalfields.

• “Providence, Va.,” a novel of inner strength found in adversity.

• “Harmonic Highways,” a nonfiction look at Virginia’s Crooked Road.

• “Union, W.Va.,” a novel of loss, healing and redemption in contemporary Appalachia.

• “The Spine of the Virginias,” a nonfiction account of journeys along the border of Virginia and West Virginia.

A Christiansburg native and Virginia Tech graduate, Abraham has a degree in mechanical engineering, but has worked in a variety of fields, including engineering, sales, marketing, business management and real estate management. He lives in Blacksburg with his “wife, dog and four motorcycles.”

The Lessons and Legacies Series begins at 2 p.m. at Raymond Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum, 51 Commerce St., across Washington Avenue from Pulaski’s historic train station.

