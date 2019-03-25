NRCC receives high praise from SR Education Group

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

New River Community College received an unexpected honor this week as the SR Education Group listed the school in the top three of their 2019 Best Online Community Colleges in Virginia list.

The group, which is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, was founded in 2004 by CEO Sung Rhee. The company mission statement is to “create authoritative online resources for students seeking an online education program that best suits their budget and career aspirations.”

The list, which was released Thursday, initially ranked 423 schools from across the nation before compiling their 38 state-specific rankings. Each school highlighted on the list received a score based on several factors, including retention rate, graduation, affordability. The organization only considered states with at least three regionally accredited schools offering at least one fully online associate degree.

“Community colleges offer some of the most affordable degrees in the country,” Rhee said in a release. “With a growing number of these degrees becoming available online, we wanted to let prospective students know about these great, accessible options near them. By providing these resources, we hope to help more people reach their educational and professional goals.”

Nationwide, the school that received the top ranking was Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa. Bismarck State College in North Dakota was second and Foothill College in Los Altos Hills, California. Wake Technical Community College in Cary, North Carolina came in fourth and Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, took the fifth spot nationally.

For the state of Virginia, Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale took the top spot. Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville finished second. New River Community College came in third, followed by Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown and Tidewater Community College in Norfolk.

For more information about New River Community College and the course they offer, visit https://www.nr.edu/.

Written by: Editor on March 25, 2019.

