NRCC offering motorcycle courses

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

As warmer weather approaches, those who either ride or want to ride motorcycles in Virginia begin to get the itch to hit the road. Before doing that, however, riders must be properly licensed and New River Community College is offering courses to help make that happen.

The months of April and May the college will offer the basic rider motorcycle course and a sidecar/trike riding course.

The sidecar/trike riding course is a noncredit course that will take place April 12-14. Friday the class will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in room 135 at Rooker Hall on the NRCC Dublin campus. Saturday and Sunday the class will be from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the motorcycle range, located at parking lot H, for riding instruction. Tuition for this course is $149.

The program is offered to help train riders for sidecar or trike operation and is designed to teach riders the skills needed to safely operate a three-wheeled vehicle on the street, even if they have never operated any kind of motorcycle. The 16-hour course will take riders through the basic of motorcycle operation including braking, turning skills, obstacle avoidance and other safe riding strategies.

Sidecar units are available for participants to use, however, riders are encouraged to bring their own sidecar or trike for use in the course.

To register for this course, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, classes and programs, noncredit course offerings and search with the class ID #11744.

The second course being offered is the Basic Riders Course (BRC). It will be offered two different weekends. One session will be held April 26-28 and the other will be May 3-5. The class each Friday will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in room 135 at Rooker Hall on the NRCC Dublin campus. Saturday and Sunday the class will be from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the motorcycle range, located at parking lot H.

The one-credit course includes classroom instruction and on-motorcycle instruction under controlled range conditions. Riders will learn the basic skills of motorcycle operation, effective breaking, obstacle avoidance and safe riding strategies. Tuition for this course is $156.55 for Virginia residents.

Completion of the BRC prepares riders for state licensing with an exemption of skills and written DMV test and may qualify for discounts with some motor vehicle insurance companies. The program provides motorcycles (no larger than 500cc), helmets and textbooks for each rider.

To register online, visit https://www.nr.edu/workforce/creditreg.php. For more information, please contact NRCC at 540-674-3613.

Written by: Editor on March 15, 2019.

