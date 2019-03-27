Northam wants to give handheld cellphone ban another try

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is trying to revive an effort to ban motorists from holding cellphones while driving.

Northam announced Tuesday he’s adding a proposed amendment to legislation that would bar drivers from holding a cellphone while driving in a highway work zone. The governor’s amendment would broaden the ban to all roads in Virginia.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate both passed a version of a “hands-free driving” bill earlier this year but could not agree on compromise language in a final product.

The legislature will return April 3 to take up Northam’s vetoes and amendments. State law already makes it illegal to text or email on a cellphone while driving.

Written by: Editor on March 27, 2019.

