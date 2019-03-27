Norris honored with statewide award

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County High School announced Tuesday that Culinary Arts Instructor Laura Norris has been selected by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association to receive the 2019 ProStart State Educator of Excellence Award for outstanding achievement in high school culinary and restaurant management education in the state of Virginia.

Norris was selected for the award from over 60 ProStart educators from across the state and will be recognized in May at the National ProStart Invitational (NPSI), where over 400 ProStart students and educators from across the nation showcase their culinary and restaurant management skills in a live-action competition for over $200,000 in scholarships.

In a release from the Virginia ProStart main office, Director of Education for the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association Jim Wilson said, “Laura embodies everything that makes ProStart educators successful. She has the ability to inspire and lead the foodservice leaders of tomorrow. Her passion for the industry, education and her students, and her strong work ethic and commitment to the ProStart program made her the clear choice for this award.”

For being named for this award, Norris is now a finalist for the National Educator of Excellence Award (NEEA), sponsored by Golden Corral. NEAA winners are recognized in the categories of Classroom Expertise, Best Practice/Knowledge Sharing and Industry Connection. Each category winner will receive $3,500, but the finalist for the James H. Maynard Teacher of the Year Award, who is selected from these winners, receives $10,000.

To get her students realworld experience, Norris organizes a walking food tour of the Church Hill neighborhood in Richmond each year.

“These field trips provide valuable experience for my students,” Norris said in the award release. “They see the relevance of the ProStart curriculum in practice. The school board has seen a presentation of the trip and as a result, the Economic Development Director has called on my students to cater events for the county. We hosted former governor Terry McAuliffe at three events last year.”

The culinary arts class at PCHS also regularly caters special events at the high school, offering a variety of snacks, deserts and drinks that consistently delight those in attendance. The class has also helped many PCHS students prepare for jobs in the food services field in the military and civilian sectors.

