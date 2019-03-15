New middle school taking shape

By WILLIAM PAINE

Contractors throughout the region are taking advantage of the recent dry weather and construction workers at the new Pulaski County Middle School are no exception.

Now that grading work is completed on the building pad, progress on the main structure is going at a brisk pace. Branch Builds, which recently changed its name from Branch and Associates, is the general contractor on the job. There are also several subcontractors involved in the project who are working on various aspects of construction.

The first room to start taking shape in the new school is what’s called the mechanical room.

“We start out with mechanical room because a substantial amount of underground utilities need to begin there, so that’s the most work,” said Project Manager Dane Seagull.

“It’s the entryway for the power, the data and the water that comes into the school,” said Pulaski County School’s Director of Operations Jess Shull. “It’s also the exit for the sewer line.”

Both the mechanical room and the kitchen now have foundational footings and the beginnings of walls made from concrete masonry units (cinderblocks) are now visible at the site.

The water line ties into a PSA main at the top of the hill on the south side of the school. It is currently being assembled alongside Hatcher Road.

A new sewer line is being constructed that will extend to the edge of the school’s campus.

“The sewer line going through the golf course is being done by the county,” said Shull. “We’re contributing money to it, of course, but it will help the county too, because it will provide gravity sewer to an area that didn’t have it before.”

A large housing project, which is set to be constructed adjacent to the new school, will likely use this same sewer line.

Much grading work is yet to be done on the new middle school’s five athletic fields. The football field, which will be located between Hatcher Road and the school, is set to be graded first.

Two additional athletic fields, a baseball field and a softball field will be located on the western side of the campus. Grading work on these fields is scheduled for completion by this coming July.

As the grading work continues into the warm months, progress is set to continue on the school building.

“By summer, you’ll see the building grow out of the ground,” said Seagull. “You might even see some of the roof going up, but that depends of the weather.”

When completed, the new school will have 126,658 square feet of interior space.

All construction is scheduled to be completed by July 2020.

