New Cougar basketball coach appears imminent

By DAVID GRAVELY

While rumors have spread and stories involving many names have gone around the area, all indications are that former Wytheville Community College men’s basketball coach Tyler Cannoy will be hired to replace Andrew Hart, who announced that he was stepping down as head coach immediately and moving from the area at the end of the school year.

A special called meeting of the Pulaski County School Board is set for Tuesday, March 26, and one of the agenda items for that meeting is the confirmation of hirings and transfers within the school system.

Listing among four other hires and transfers and six resignations is the listing of Cannoy as the replacement for Hart as the head boys’ basketball coach for Pulaski County High School.

Cannoy, a 2002 graduate of George Wythe High School, played guard for the Maroons before attending and graduating from Concord University with a bachelor’s of science in Biology. He later earned a master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Maryland, University College in Adelphi.

Cannoy has experience coaching at the community college level and the high school level, where he was an assistant at Rural Retreat High School. He is also the head coach of Team Xplosion, an AAU team that has enjoyed much success.

While the hiring is not official until confirmed by the school board, Cannoy appears to be prepared to take the reins of the Cougar basketball program effective April 1, 2019. A release from Pulaski County High School AD Scott Vest is expected once the hiring is confirmed.

