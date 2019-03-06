Nellie Jeanette Conner Largen

Nellie Jeanette Conner Largen, age 87, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski, Va.

Born Dec. 26, 1931, in Patrick County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Nannie Conner. Her husband, Grady Clinton Largen, and brothers, Lyle and Carl Conner, also preceded her in death.

She retired from Pulaski Department of Social Services.

She is survived by her son, Irvin Kent Largen of Pulaski, Va.; sister, Marie Shelor of Ripplemead, Va., and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Frank Peters officiating.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday before service time at the funeral home. A private entombment is being held at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be sent to Pulaski County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1046, Dublin, VA 24084.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

