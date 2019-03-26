Myrtle Alderman Sutphin

Myrtle Alderman Sutphin, 85, went to be with the Lord March 24, 2019.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Oscar Heath and Amanda Hodge Alderman; her husband, Thomas Grayson Sutphin; a son, Edsel “Eddie” Thomas Sutphin, and brothers, William, Robert, Brown, and Junior Alderman.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy Dale Sutphin and his wife Cathy, and Ricky Steven Sutphin; daughter-in-law, Sandra Sutphin; five grandchildren, Laura Oliver (Luke), Tanner Sutphin, Alison Jones (Alec), Caroline Sutphin, and Heath Sutphin; brothers, Everett Alderman, Charles Alderman (Trula) and George Alderman (Christine); sisters, Anna Belle Riggins (Gib), India Lou Beasley (Clinton), Ruby Quesenberry, Barbara Hagy (Bruce) and Carol Allison (David), and in-laws, Carol Alderman, Til Alderman, Alice French, Evelyn Alderman, Rosa Lee and Gene Andrews, Wilma Jones, Irene Farmer, and Christine and Pete McCoy. She had a large, loving extended family.

Myrtle worked many years and retired from Kroger Foods. Myrtle was a faithful servant of the Lord and was a member of Riverview Church of God. She grew up in a family with 13 children, who were close and still are today. It is a family built on a legacy of love left by Grandma Alderman. Myrtle loved her church family, but her daily life was all about her boys and their families. The greatest joy of her life was taking care of her grandchildren. She was a wonderful sister, mom, and Granny, and she said recently that she couldn’t think of any reason why she would not be going to heaven. Her last words were, “I’ll meet you again.”

The family is receiving friends Wednesday, March 27, 6-8 p.m., at Riverview Church of God. The service is at the same location Thursday at 2 p.m., with burial following the service at Alderman Family Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va., is serving the Sutphin family.

March 26, 2019.

