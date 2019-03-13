Murder-suicide suspected in crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

LEE COUNTY — A fatal single-vehicle wreck in which the victims were found to have gunshot wounds is now being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a firearm was found inside the 2015 GMC pickup truck containing the bodies of Bailey S. Smith, 21, of Duffield, and Emeri A. Connery, 26, of Coolville, Ohio. Smith, a male, and Connery, a female, were cousins.

“Investigators have confirmed the shootings occurred within the vehicle and, at this stage, are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide,” Geller said. “There is no evidence to indicate another vehicle or individual was involved in the shootings.”

The bodies were transported to the Roanoke medical examiner’s office for autopsies.

Smith and Connery were northbound on Route 23 when the truck ran off the left side of the road into the median around 4 a.m. Sunday, according police.

Authorities have not said who was driving or who the believe fired the fatal shots.

Written by: Editor on March 13, 2019.

Comments

comments