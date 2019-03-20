Middle school musical set for four performances

By WILLIAM PAINE

Guys and Dolls, the first ever musical put on with both Pulaski Middle School and Dublin Middle School drama students, is set to take place starting this Thursday at Pulaski Middle School.

“Drama students from both schools have been involved in every aspect of the show,” said middle school drama teacher Valerie Ransbottom. “They’ve been building sets, choreographing, directing, marketing and doing costumes, sets, props, lighting, concessions and more.”

Dublin Middle School choir director Brandy Baxter will provide musical accompaniment on the piano and DMS teacher Tyler Lund will do sound for the show.

“Guys and Dolls takes place in the 30s/40s with a bunch of gamblers that are saved by the people from the Save a Soul Mission,” said Ransbottom. “It’s a very upbeat show with a lot of action and a lot of fun songs.”

According to Ransbottom about 50 middle school students, about half from PMS and half from DMS, will be participating in this production of Guys and Dolls.

Performances will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. There will also be a Matinee performance Saturday at 2 p.m. All performances will be held at Pulaski Middle School. Tickets cost $5.

