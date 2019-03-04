Meeting held to discuss Comprehensive Plan

An economic development focus group met earlier in the week to discuss formulating a Comprehensive Plan for Pulaski County. The plan is a long range strategy that guides decision making and provides direction for future development.

“The Code of Virginia requires every locality to draft a comprehensive plan and essentially the requirement is to review the comprehensive plan every five years. We’re in the process of doing our 10-year review/rewrite of our Comprehensive Plan. The last one was enacted in 2009. Our goal is to get our new comprehensive plan enacted by December of 2019,” said Elaine Holeton, director of planning and zoning for the county.

Members of New River Valley Regional Commission (NRVRC) are providing guidance for the update, with Aphi Fancon, senior planner for NRVRC, leading the meeting.

“The Comprehensive Plan guides community decision. It takes a long term perspective on land use, growth, protecting the natural environment and also for economic development. So the Comprehensive Plan includes these goals and objectives which reflect the community’s values,” Fancon said.

The meeting included several area developers, county officials, college professors and members of various boards. Each person in attendance was given the opportunity to voice ideas about how to grow the county economically. The commentary was widely varied. Some suggestions regarded the need to diversify the economy, protecting rail lines, housing, retail shopping or lack thereof, and the need to market the county in order to get people to “cross the river” and live in Pulaski. One person said the internal perception of the county is often worse than the external perception.

Even so, all those in attendance expressed optimism about the future of Pulaski County.

The county administrator expressed his desire to increase the county’s numerical size by about 5,000 people, which would mean Pulaski County would eventually be home to 40,000 people.

Input from this focus group is being used in conjunction with a citizen survey to formulate the Comprehensive Plan. The county has a Comprehensive Plan Web Page which can be accessed from the county homepage at pulaskicounty.org/compplan.

A citizen survey is available on the website and county officials would like the public to complete the survey. Paper copies of the survey are available at both county libraries, as well. Individuals with no internet access or who are unable to travel to the library can be mailed a copy of the survey upon request. Contact the planning department at 980-7710. The survey is available until April 15.

“The planning commission is the body that will prepare this plan,” Fancon said. “They will recommend approval from the board of supervisors. So what the planning commission is looking at are existing conditions and they will be looking at trends in growth to formulate objective policies.”

“We had a wonderful group of people in the room,” said Holten. “We had a broad conversation about the various aspects of economic development. We discussed everything from agriculture to light industrial to insuring our infrastructure was adequate. The meeting was absolutely a success.”

