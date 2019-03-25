Meeting Betty Lynn … an American original

By Melvin Whitaker

I have met many celebrities in my lifetime. Eric Estrada, Bill Murray and Clifton Davis come to mind immediately. Each of the folks have made their own mark somewhere in the film industry, but meeting veteran Hollywood actress Miss Betty Lynn was indeed an awesome experience.

Many of you will remember her character, Thelma Lou, as Barney Fife’s sweetheart on the sitcom the Andy Griffith Show.

Many fans expect to meet the character they portrayed or to have the same personality as their character. People tend to forget the real day-to-day life person behind the character. Thelma Lou just likes life, like the person behind the character. Thelma Lou, just like us all, gets out of bed each day and heads to work.

I wanted to meet and get to know Betty Lynn.

Cindy Morris and I sat anxiously outside on a bench awaiting my 2:30 p.m. scheduled meeting with Betty.

At the young age of 92, Betty still keeps a schedule. Our meeting was at 12:30 and was to take place in the lobby of the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Upon greeting Betty, I presented her with flowers and candy and in return she greeted me a smile that was as beautiful as she is.

She was born Elizabeth Ann Teresa Betty Lynn Aug. 29, 1926, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was raised by her mother, an opera singer, and her grandparents and she was of the Catholic faith.

She was a high school graduate who never attended college or married.

She began show business in radio in a daytime drama in the early 1940s. She also did a commercial for a clothing store, in which she played a young girl searching for a dress to take to camp.

She began her career at the age of four. “Radio encouraged children to use their imaginations,” she said.

In her teen years she moved to California to further pursue her career. When she moved, her mother had to sign for her because she was underage. She arrived in California in January and didn’t receive work until February. I’m sure money was tight. Eventually, she received a telegram that her grandparents were on their way.

“I always wanted to have roles in movies,” she said. In 1948 she received a role in her first movie, “Sitting Pretty,” opposite Robert Young. She played the role of the baby sitter in the beginning.

Other movie credits are “June Bride” with the late Bette Davis, who she spent time living with because Davis did not like being alone.

She was in “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Mother is a Freshman” and “Payment on Demand” in 1951.

While under contract with Disney in 1960 she read for the producers of the Andy Griffith Show and was offered the role most people remember her for.

She told the producers she was sure she could work something out with Walt Disney since she was under contract. The next day Walt Disney dropped the series she was working on and that is when she became Thelma Lou. She dated Barney on the television screen from 1960-1965.

Betty spoke of her cast mates in The Andy Griffith Show with great admiration and respect. Andy was always the one who made them laugh. Francis Barrier (Aunt Bea) was at the time an older actress. Al Smith, who played Otis the town drunk, actually never had a drink in his life, but played the part very well.

Don Knotts was actually a very serious man. “He wasn’t funny,” she said “But was a kind and gentle man.”

“We didn’t rehearse our lines for movies back then. We read our lines and did them,” she said. “And on the Andy Griffith Show we read our lines together and laughed, but had to know the lines and do them the same day.”

They never knew this beforehand, but Andy and Don did.

Now at the young age of 92 she resides in Mount Airy at an undisclosed location. Of course, I know, but my lips are sealed.

She left Los Angeles because her home kept being burglarized and she was afraid to live in her apartment.

After a while she lived in a hotel, but knew she couldn’t stay forever. She thought about moving back to Kansas City, but the winters were too cold and her high school friends had passed on, so she made the move to North Carolina.

Betty is a private lady but an awesome lady. I admire her dedication to her friends who stand in line the third Friday of each month at the Surry Arts Council to meet her.

I left with a signed 8×10 black and white photo of Betty and on the way out the door I heard her call me by name and say, “Melvin, please come back to see me.” Betty if you are reading this article, just know I made a friend that day and I will see you again soon.

