Thurn Martin is a fifth-grader at Pulaski Elementary. He has attended Pulaski Elementary since kindergarten. Thurn is in the Gifted Program and loves science and math. He has participated in the afterschool STEM Club since last school year. Thurn also recently participated in a national math competition called Mathcon and scored high enough for Honorable Mention. Thurn is not only good in math and science; he also loves learning new words. He prepares for a spelling bee by reading and studying words using his phone dictionary which gives him the country of origin and pronunciations. He studies the patterns of words based on their country of origin which helps him know how to spell unusual words. Thurn has already mapped out his plan for the future as well. For college he has decided that he would like to attend Virginia Tech to pursue his goal of becoming an astronaut. He selected Virginia Tech because three astronauts graduated from Virginia Tech and it is in the top three schools for preparing students to go into the space program. Pictured here are (from left) Dr. Kevin Siers, Thurn Martin, Dreama Martin and Anthony Martin.

