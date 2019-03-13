Martha Jane ‘Jennie’ Simmerman

June 7, 1937-March 11, 2019

RADFORD, Va. — Martha Jane “Jennie” Simmerman, of Radford, Va., went home with her Lord March 11, 2019.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Graham Simmerman Sr.; sons, Graham Simmerman Jr., Walt (Nita) Simmerman and Don (Anne) Simmerman; six granddaughters, Rebekah Simmerman, Christina (Ben) Stewart, Joanna Simmerman, Johanna (Rusty) Mauss, Leah Simmerman and Rachel Simmerman; great-granddaughter, Maria Stewart; sisters, Elizabeth (Cliff) Shelor and Nancy (Dennis) Martin; sister-in-law, Marie Cox; brother-in-law, Bill Kanode, and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter G. and Juanita Wirt Cox; stepmother, Frances Cox; sisters, Ima Wallace and Mary Kanode, and brothers, Walter G. Cox Jr. and Andrew Cox.

Jennie worked as the secretary for Radford’s police chief for 25 years. She was an active member of Central United Methodist Church and participated in local, national and international missions. She was an officer of United Methodist Women on the local, district and conference level, and worked with Gideons’ Auxiliary. She served as president of Inglewood Garden Club and was active in New River Historical Society, Wilderness Road Museum, Glencoe Museum and was a life member of Archaeological Society of Virginia. She was involved in leadership in Boy Scouts for over 50 years, earning the Silver Beaver award.

A celebration of her life is being held at Central United Methodist Church, Radford, Va., Saturday, March 16, at noon, with the Revs. Don Smith and Don Shelor officiating. The family is receiving friends prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Gideons, Simmerman Family Scholarship Fund at New River Community College, or the charity of your choice.

The Simmerman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

