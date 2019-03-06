Margie M. Cronk

Margie M. Cronk, age 89, of Dublin, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Highland Ridge Rehab in Dublin, Va.

Born March 28, 1929, in Dublin, Va., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Mabry and Mary Agnes Tickle Mabry. Nyle Preston Cronk, father of her children, her two sisters and two brothers also preceded her in death.

She was a member of Pulaski Church of God and retired from Walmart, where she was a greeter.

She is survived by children, Janice Adams, Elaine “Sissy” Tickle, Sandra Brackens, Karen Jones, Daniel (Cheryl) Cronk and Timothy (Patti) Cronk; 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, James Otis Mabry; sisters, Annie Mary (Aaron) “Ernie” McPeak and Mildred Jones; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Mabry, and family friend, Bob Cline.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Donald Jones and Pastor James Weaver officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

The family wishes to thank all the caregivers and staff for their loving care at Highland Ridge Rehab Facility.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on March 6, 2019.

