Lyrissa Carol Lawson

Lyrissa Carol Lawson, age 50, Draper, Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at her home.

Born Aug. 19, 1968, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of William Eugene Lawson and Linda Cressell Lawson.

She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Brown-Bennett (Shawn) of Draper, Va.; grandchildren, Jackson Bennett and Aubrie Bennett; parents, William Eugene and Linda Cressell Lawson of Draper, Va.; sister, Anna-Marie Lawson Grayson of Austinville, Va.; nephew, James Grayson; daughter’s father, William Stuart Brown of Pulaski, Va., and family friend, Tony Stammers.

Memorial services are Monday, March 4, 5 p.m. at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

The family is receiving friends Monday, 4 p.m. until service time. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on March 1, 2019.

