Local firefighters conduct joint training

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Recently, members of the Pulaski Fire Department, the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department and the Snowville Volunteer Fire Department participated in a training exercise at the county’s burn building.

“We were integrating members of all three departments to build cohesiveness to help us work together,” said Lieutenant Roy Wall of the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department. “It’s actually a burn building. It’s designed where you go inside and build fires in it and then you send your crews in, just like you would on a normal house fire. Of course, you find the fire and extinguish it.”

According to Wall, fire departments around the county make a point to train at the facility at least once a year. Fires are set inside the building specifically for the purpose of training firefighters in how to deal with emergency situations. Ten Dublin volunteer firefighters participated in the training exercise, four of whom were rookies.

“The training is good to get newer guys familiar with wearing the SCBA’s (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) and using them,” said Wall. “It’s great for teaching them proper techniques for advancing a hose into a burning structure, applying water to the fire and teaching them search techniques. Then if you do find a victim, the proper technique for removing the victim out of the structure.”

Since the inside of the burn building is generally filled with fire and smoke, the victim is represented by a mannequin.

The fire crews also perform RIT (Rapid Intervention Training), which is the rescue protocol used when a firefighter needs to be rescued.

All 43 Dublin firefighters, along with those in the rest of the county, are obliged to continue their training.

“We require so many hours of training that every member has to do and that doesn’t matter if they’re new or have been there 30 years, they’re expected to get those hours,” said Wall. “There are various types of training. We train every month at Dublin and we’ll do quarterly weekend training, where it’s an all-day training event.”

Lieutenant Wall has spent the last 18 years as a firefighter.

Written by: Editor on March 15, 2019.

