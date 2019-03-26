Little Cougars continue to shine

By DAVID GRAVELY

With 10 games under their belts, the combined players of the Pulaski County Middle School baseball team hold a 10-game winning streak and a perfect record 10-0 record with the hope of more to come.

Thursday the middle schoolers faced off with the Radford Bobcats in a double header that resulted in two more Cougar wins.

In the opening matchup the Cougars earned a 6-1 victory on the strength of three hits and five walks. The big hit of the night came in the bottom of the third inning when Gabe Gardner connected for a two RBI line-drive double to right field that scored Cole Albert and Blaine Reedy.

The opening run of the game came when Noah Long walked and then scored when Keith Tabor singled to left field. Nicholaus Golden hit a grounder to second base, but got on base after a Bobcat error and then Albert grounded into a fielder’s choice to the third baseman, scoring Tabor and leaving runners on first and second. Reedy singled to center field to score Albert, leaving the Cougars up 4-0 at the end of the first.

Radford scored with three walks and a single in the top of the third, moving the score to 4-1.

Jon Price went three innings on the mound for Pulaski County to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, three walks and one run while striking out four Radford batters. Johnny Anderson came in for an inning to earn the save, striking out one batter and giving up no hits and no runs.

Game two of the night saw more action at the plate as the Cougars combined nine hits and six walks to outscore the Bobcats 11-1.

Ethan Clark had two hits and two runs scored. Anderson had two hits, two RBI and a run scored. Brogan Epperly had a hit, a run scored and two RBI. Ethan Tickle had one hit and a run scored. Gabe Huff had a hit, two walks, a run scored and an RBI. Jon Price had a hit, a walk, two RBI and a run scored. Zach Dalton had one hit, a walk, two runs scored and two RBI. Bryan Reno had a walk and a run scored. Zach Parker had a walk. Cody Rorrer also scored a run.

Ethan Tickle earned the pitching win, going 1.2 innings on the mound for Pulaski County. In that time he gave up two hits, one run and two walks while striking out six batters. Anderson earned the save.

Saturday the Cougars found themselves back in action with games against Chilhowie and Graham. Pulaski County again finished the day with two wins.

Gabe Huff drove in four runs on the strength of two hits to lead the Cougars to a 14-2 win over Chilhowie.

Pulaski County scored seven runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third and four more in the fourth to lock up the win. All together the Cougars recorded 12 hits with one error.

Big hit of the game went to Noah Long, who sent a first pitch offering sailing over the center field fence for a solo home run with two outs on the board.

Gabe Gardner went three for three with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Seth Buckner was two for three with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Huff went two for three with a single and a double, four RBI and two runs scored. Reedy earned a double, with three RBI and a walk. Long had his solo shot over the fence to earn an RBI. Tabor hit a single and scored a run. Jacob Bourne had a single and an RBI. Jack Allen made good on his one trip to the plate, earning a single. Nicholaus Golden earned a walk and scored a run. Cole Albert earned an RBI and scored a run. Logan Lytton had an RBI on a walk.

Albert earned the win on the mound with two innings of work. He gave up no hits, no walks and no runs while striking out three batters. Anderson took the mound to give up no runs, walks or hits while striking out one. Allen was next up, giving up one run. Bourne finished the game for Pulaski County, giving up one hit, two walks and one run.

The second game of the day was an even more impressive showing for the Cougars, who earned a 15-0 win over the Graham G-Men. The Cougars collected 10 hits in the game.

Bourne went two for two with a run scored and an RBI. Golden earned a hit, a walk and scored two runs. Reedy earned a single and a walk, earned an RBI and scored a run. Brogan Epperly had a double, an RBI and a run scored. Albert hit a single, earned an RBI and a walk and scored a run. Ethan Tickle had a single for an RBI. Gabe Gardner had a single, a walk, an RBI and one run scored. Tabor had a hit, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Zach Parker had a hit, Huff earned a walk and scored two runs, Clark had a walk and an RBI and Long scored two runs on two walks. Jack Allen also scored a run.

“With wins over Chillhowie and Graham we are improve to 10-0 on the season,” said coach Brayden Morris. “The boys are really playing hard and playing the game the ways it’s meant to be played. Starting to be a lot of fun watch them grow as a team and have good things happen to them. We play this week Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and our league play continues in Tazwell Saturday against Tazwell and Cornerstone. All games this week are double headers for eight total games this week.”

