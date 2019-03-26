Lions sing praises of Lady Cougars

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Dublin Lions Club honored Pulaski County High School Lady Cougars’ varsity and junior varsity basketball teams Thursday for their recent success on the court.

Coaches, players and their families were invited to attend the club’s board of directors meeting for presentation of a resolution of congratulations and dinner with club members.

During its 2018-19 season, the varsity team advanced to the Virginia High School League 4A championship game in Richmond March 7. The resolution describes the road to the championship game “the culmination of an extraordinary and determined team effort reflecting cohesiveness and unselfish play, which characterized (the team’s) entire 2018 to 2019 season.”

It goes on to point out the trip to the championship was a historic achievement for Lady Cougar basketball.

The varsity team finished its season with a “remarkable” 22-9 record under the leadership of coach Bradley Sutphin and assistant coaches Mike Anders, Nancy Quesenberry and Zane Quesenberry, the resolution states; and also sent team members Maddie Ratcliff and Ally Fleenor to the Group 4A Girls Basketball All-State Team.

The club also recognized the efforts of the Lady Cougar JV basketball team for a stellar season that is “resulting in much anticipated future success of the girls basketball program.”

In reading the resolution, Lion President Jim Cook said the JV team “demonstrated excellence on the gymnasium floor with a record of 21 wins versus one loss.

“Lady Cougars have brought tremendous pride to PCHS and to the entire school system, students and staff, as well as the county of Pulaski. Dublin Lions Club extends its hardiest congratulations …”

