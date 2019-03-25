Library hosting youth art competition

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Youth ages 10 to 18 are invited to take part in a Youth 2-D Art Competition sponsored by Pulaski County Library.

Whether you draw, paint, take photographs or create some other form of two-dimensional art, entries should reflect the theme “Southwest Virginia.” Submissions must be received by the March 30 deadline.

The winning entry will be displayed for a period of time in the Young Adult section of the library. The winning artist receives a $20 gift card.

For an entry form or more information, email tkquesenberry@pclibs.org or stop by the children’s section of the library.

