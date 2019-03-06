Library bringing homeschooled together

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Area homeschooled students now have a better chance to meet one another thanks to new programs offered at Pulaski Library.

Jena Coalson, youth services director, said parents who teach their children at home have asked for a while whether the library offered or planned to offer programs geared specifically for such students. So, when Taylor Quesenberry, the library’s new full-time youth services assistant, was hired the project was turned over to him.

Taylor created a survey and held a meeting to find out the amount of interest. He said the biggest response was from parents of elementary-aged students.

Every Monday, the library now offers a program for the homeschooled. The first, second and third Monday there is a Board Game and LEGO Club and the fourth Monday is a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Club. All clubs meet at 1 p.m.

The programs are free and all supplies are provided.

The first week’s STEM Club participants were challenged with building a model house with a roof that was waterproof.

Taylor said STEM activities were highly requested activities, as were board games and LEGOs. Each meeting participants are challenged with a hands-on activity.

Asked whether there is a limit to the number of participants for the homeschooling activities, Taylor said, “Right now we’ll take as many as we can get. We’re kind of playing it by ear.”

Meetings typically last 60-90 minutes and participants are welcome to suggest projects or other activities. Taylor said the home school programs offer a good opportunity for the students to meet and socialize with other students learning at home.

