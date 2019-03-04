Lady Cougars show sparks in scrimmage

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Lady Cougar softball team hit the field Thursday for their first scrimmage action of the preseason with a work session against the Fort Chiswell Pioneers. While the end result was not exactly what Head Coach Jeff Linkous wanted, there were glimpses of good things to come.

“We hit the ball pretty well at times, we just needed to string some of them together more consistently,” Linkous said. “For a first scrimmage it wasn’t bad, but we still have plenty of work to do. I think this team can be better and help take our program a step or two forward.”

The Lady Cougars got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. Lauren Cruise started things off with a single to left field and then Sara Saunders earned a walk. Cruise advanced to third on a passed ball and then scored on a bunt by Delayne Merritt. Saunders stole third base and Merrit stole second to move both into scoring position. Cheyenne Reed grounded out but earned an RBI when Saunders crossed the plate, putting Pulaski County up 2-0.

Fort Chiswell evened up the score at 2-2 in the top of the third when Shepherd sent a line drive double into right field, scoring McGlothlin and Carrol.

The Pioneers added another run in the top of the fourth, two more in the top of the fifth and one in the top of the sixth to take a 6-2 lead heading into the seventh inning.

The Lady Cougars continued to work and added two runs to their total in the bottom of the seventh. Shay Jackson earned a single on a well-placed bunt to third base and then Alexa Nicely singled to center field. Jordyn Linkous singled on a pop fly to short right field to load the bases. With one out on the board, Josie Brewer sent a hard single to center field to score Jackson and Nicely, but a nice defensive play by the Pioneeers during the next at-bat ended the game with the Pioneers up 6-4.

The Lady Cougars earned 10 hits and committed three errors in the contest. Fort Chiswell had nine hits and no errors.

Brewer led the way on the pitching rubber and at the plate for Pulaski County. She finished the game with three hits out of four attempts and three RBI. She pitched all but two pitches for the Lady Cougars, giving up nine hits, five runs (four earned) and four walks while striking out 18 batters.

Linkous collected two hits, Cruise had two hits and a run scored, Nicely had one hit and a run scored, Merritt had one hit and an RBI, Jackson had one hit, a walk and one run scored and Saunders had a walk and a run scored.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to be back in action Wednesday, March 6, when they travel to Veterans Field in Radford to scrimmage the Bobcats. Action is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

