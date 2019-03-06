LADY COUGARS ARE GOING DANCING!

Pulaski County downs Cavaliers to advance to state title game

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

GALAX – With 1:42 remaining in the opening period Tuesday, the Lady Cougar basketball team trailed Carroll County 2-16 and things looked pretty bleak. By the fourth period, Pulaski County overcame the odds and earned punched their ticket to the big dance with an impressive 63-58 win over a solid Carroll County squad.

“We sort of let the emotions of the game get to us at the start,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said after the game. “We told them to calm down and start playing our game. We knew we were in a hole, but it wasn’t so big that we couldn’t work our way out of it. These girls gave a great effort and just kept chipping away at it. All I can say is we are very proud of them and now we’re excited to be heading to the state title game.”

That game is THE game. The big dance. The ‘ship. It’s what every player began the season hoping to reach. In group 4A, it’s now down to just two teams, Pulaski County and Lake Taylor. The big game will take place Thursday at Virginia Commonwealth University in the Siegle Center at 6 p.m.

One player who is especially happy to make the trip is senior Alicia Noble. Sutphin called on Noble to pull extra duty Tuesday in Galax. With he heart of a lion, the scrappy short girl that is excited about the start of soccer season took on one of the biggest girls on the court for Carroll County and didn’t blink an eye.

“Coach told me I was going to be more involved and I was like ‘right now?’,” she said. “I just went out and did what I could, when I could and gave it everything I had. We’ve always practiced hard and just put in the work, so this was no different. We all play a part, it’s a team effort.”

Noble collected a rebound and two assists, but her defensive effort were the most valuable to the Lady Cougars.

Junior Maddie Ratcliff had a very good night, leading the way with a team and game high 27 points. The biggest of those points came in the final two minutes when she hit 11 of 12 free throws when the Cavaliers were forced to foul to slow the clock down. She hit 13 of 16 free throws for the game and connected on two of four three-point attempts. The team connected on 24 of 30 total. Ratcliff was visibly emotional, as were many players and fans, after the game.

“We play as a team,” Ratcliff said. “Some nights it’s my night to score, some nights it’s my job to get the ball underneath. We got down early but we didn’t give up. I’m so proud to be a part of this team. We’ve worked so hard and now it’s paying off. I was happy to get the ball at the end, but I couldn’t have done anything without my teammates. We’re a family.”

Junior Alaina Akers added six points on two big three-pointers and three rebounds. Junior Kassidy Secrist was good for three points, three rebounds and a steal.

The freshman class was once again well represented in this game. Ally Fleenor earned a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. She added an assist and two blocks for good measure. Taryn Blankenship got into foul trouble early but still added four points, six rebounds and two assists. Erin Russell added added two points, a rebound and a block.

Despite the 2-16 start, the Lady Cougars trailed 18-7 at the end of the first and 30-23 at the halftime break.

“We just told them to keep chipping away,” Sutphin said. “Carroll County is too good of a team to gain a lot of ground quickly on. You just need to get a stop and then score and then do it again. We were able to start stringing some stuff together and it worked out for us.”

The Lady Cougars came out in the third with a chip on their shoulders. Finally, at the 2:17 mark, Fleenor hit two free throws to put Pulaski County up 38-37, their first lead of the night. They went on to outscore the Cavs 21-9 in the third and led 43-39 at the end of the third.

That’s when things got tight. Pulaski County extended their lead several times, but Carroll County fought back. With the clock running out, Ratcliff continued to hit free throws to keep the Lady Cougars just out of reach until Laken Alley hit a three-pointer and was fouled. She made good on the free throw, bringing the score to 61-58. The Cavs were called for traveling and Ratcliff hit two final free throws to seal the deal and start the celebration.

Madi Dalton led the Cavs with 21 points. Kenda Robinson and Abigail Kennedy had 11 each, Caroline Giles and Laken Alley scored five each. Johanna Utt added three points, Ingrid Cupp scored two.

“We’re looking forward to traveling to VCU and the state title game,” Sutphin said. “This team has so much potential and they just consistently play hard and to the end. We’re going to put together a plan and get ready. We really appreciate all the support and all the folks that came out. We’re going to give it our best shot Thursday.”

Written by: Editor on March 6, 2019.

Comments

comments