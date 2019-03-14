Lady Cougar softball stumbles against Cavs

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

A good start to the 2019 season turned in the wrong direction quickly Tuesday as the Lady Cougar softball team committed 15 errors, allowing Carroll County to run away with a 10-4 win.

The Lady Cougars had difficulty hitting the ball, only managing three hits during the course of the game. Carroll County didn’t fare much better, only putting together four hits, but the 15 errors allowed them to break a 3-3 tie coming out of the seventh inning and score seven runs in the top of the ninth to earn the extra-inning game victory.

Pulaski County got on the board first. Senior Josie Brewer earned a walk to get to first. Junior Heather Haga took the base to pinch run and advanced to second on a passed ball. She stole third and then scored on an error by the third baseman.

Carroll County answered, tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the second, but the Lady Cougars retook the lead in the bottom of the third. Senior Alexa Nicely earned a walk, stole second and then scored on an error by the center fielder.

The Cavs tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fifth, but the Lady Cougars battled back again in the bottom of the sixth. Senior Jordyn Linkous reached first base on an error by the pitcher, but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice to the shortstop by Brewer. Junior Conner Sheppard came in to pinch run for Brewer and moved to third on a double by freshman Lauren Cruise. She scored on an error by the left fielder moments later, putting Pulaski County up 3-2.

The Cavaliers tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh, but the Lady Cougars couldn’t score to end the game, sending it into extra innings.

A rough ninth inning was the end for the Lady Cougars. Carroll County scored seven runs on two hits, five Pulaski County errors, a walk and one passed ball to take a 10-3 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Cougars scored one run in the bottom of the ninth when Brewer, who started the inning on second base as a part of the extra inning rules, crossed home plate on an error, but a pop fly ended the game with the Lady Cougars down 10-4.

Cruise led the way for Pulaski County with two hits and a run scored. Sophomore Shay Jackson collected the other hit for Pulaski County. Nicely, junior Heather Haga and Sheppard scored the other Pulaski County runs.

Brewer went the distance on the pitching rubber, giving up four hits, nine runs (none earned) and three walks while striking out 14 batters.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Floyd County Friday, March 15, at Pulaski County High School. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

