Lady Cougar softball earns first win of the season

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Lady Cougar softball team earned their first win of the season Monday with a 7-3 victory over Galax at the Lady Cougar softball field. The win moves Pulaski County to 1-1 on the season.

The Lady Cougars took an early lead when they posted three runs in the bottom of the second inning. With one out on the board junior Makenzie Reno earned a walk and then advanced to second base on a passed ball with freshman Jordan Hill at the plate. Hill earned a walk and Reno stole third base with senior Cheyenne Reed at the plate. Reed hit a grounder to the pitcher and was out at first, but Reno scored and Hill advanced to second.

Senior Lakin Smith stepped into the batter’s box next and on the second pitch connected for a triple to deep center field, scoring Hill. With senior Alexa Nicely at the plate, Smith scored on a passed ball to put the Lady Cougars up 3-0.

The Maroon Tide put a mark on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning with a single, a sacrifice bunt and an error by the Lady Cougars.

Pulaski County answered in the bottom of the fourth. Hill started things off with a single before Reed hit into a ground out, advancing Hill to third base. Smith grounded out to the shortstop but Hill crossed the plate for an RBI for Smith. Nicely connected for a single to left field and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Senior Jordyn Linkous laid down a perfect bunt down the third baseline, making it to first and Nicely found her way to third. Nicely scored on an error by the Galax third base player and then senior Josie Brewer hit a line drive single to left field before the inning ended with the Lady Cougars up 6-1.

Galax added another run in the top of the fifth inning and another in the top of the sixth to bring the score to 6-3 in favor of Pulaski.

With two outs on the board in the bottom of the sixth, Pulaski County needed a shot in the arm. Brewer calmly stepped into the batter’s box and delivered it, sending the ball sailing over the center field fence for a home run. Brewer went on to strike out three of the final four Galax batters to end the game with the Lady Cougars up 7-3.

Pulaski County earned 11 hits in the contest while Galax only had three. The Lady Cougars also led the errors, unfortunately, collecting nine while Galax only had one.

Brewer had another solid night going three for three at the plate with two RBI and a run scored. Freshman Jordan Hill went two for two with two hits, two runs scored and a walk. Linkous was two for four with a run scored. Nicely had a hit and a run scored. Freshman Lauren Cruise had a hit and a walk, sophomore Delayne Merrit had a hit and a walk and Reno had a walk and a run scored. Reed had a walk and an RBI. Smith had a hit, a run scored and two RBI.

The hits for Galax came from Flossy Brady, Aniya Poindexter and Kendall Strugill.

Brewer handled the pitching duties for the Lady Cougars, giving up three hits, three runs and two walks while striking out 16 batters in her seven innings of work.

The Lady Cougars will stay busy with a road game that was scheduled at Christiansburg Tuesday and another road game in Carroll County Friday, March 22.

Written by: Editor on March 20, 2019.

