Lady Cougar soccer earns win in scrimmage

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The Lady Cougar soccer team, minus at least a few members who are still involved in winter sports playoff action, traveled to Galax Wednesday to test the waters against the Maroon Tide. The end result was a 3-0 win for Pulaski County.

The first goal of the night came when senior Allison Akers scored in the 19th minute.

The final two goals of the night came courtesy of senior Paige Hopkins. The first was thanks to a penalty kick in the 48th minute. The second was in the 51st minute that looked more like a field goal attempt than a shot on goal. Hopkins launched the kick from approximately 40 yards out, sending it screaming over the unprepared Galax defenders.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to be back in action Wednesday, March 6, when they host Giles High School in their second scrimmage. The varsity and junior varsity teams will both be in action that day, likely on the upper and lower practice fields.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to open their season Monday, March 11, when they travel to Roanoke to face off with the William Fleming Colonels. JV action that night will begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on March 1, 2019.

Comments

comments