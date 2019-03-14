JV Cougars earn win in opener

By DAVID GRAVELY

Three hits, six walks and effective base running translated into five late runs Tuesday, which were just enough to get the Cougar junior varsity baseball team past the visiting Carroll County Cavaliers, 5-2.

The Cavaliers took an early 2-0 lead on the Cougars in the top of the fourth inning. Freshman Jeremiah Hedge got the nod for the season opener on the mound. In his four innings of work he gave up just two hits, two runs (none earned) and one walk while striking out four Cavalier batters.

The Cougars didn’t score until the bottom of the sixth inning, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Seven Pulaski County players were left on base heading into that inning.

Trailing 2-0, the Cougars started the bottom of the sixth with sophomore Clay Remington making it to base after being hit by a pitch. Remington advanced to second on a wild pitch with freshman Jacob Johnson at the plate and then moved to third on another. Johnson made it to first on an error after a fly ball that scored Remington.

Not to be left out of the fun, freshman Caleb Perfater also made it to first after being hit by a pitch and then took second on an error by the Cavs. Sophomore Drew Dalton connected for a single to score Johnson and move Perfater to third, tying the game at 2-2. After a Cougar strikeout, sophomore Wes Caudell grounded into a fielder’s choice, but earned an RBI when Perfater crossed the plate. Dalton advanced to second. Sophomore Cade Compton singled to center field, moving the runners up and loading the bases for freshman Cole Wilson, who calmly took ball four to earn an RBI walk.

Carroll County made the decision to change pitchers and the first Cougar to face the new man struck out swinging for the second out. Remington came back to the plate and earned his RBI walk to move the score to 5-2 in favor of the Cougars before the end of the inning.

The Cavaliers earned a single in the top of the seventh, but a solid Cougar defense ended the inning and game on the fourth batter to earn the win.

Dalton led the Cougars at the plate with two hits, an RBI and one run scored. Compton earned the other hit for Pulaski County. Remington, Johnson, Perfater and Caudell score the other four runs for the Cougars.

Hedge went four innings on the mound and was relieved by freshman Logan Delph, who went two innings giving up one hit and three walks while striking out one batter, earned the win. Johnson came in for cleanup duty, going one inning and giving up just one hit while striking out one.

The JV Cougars will be back in action Friday when they host Floyd County at Cougar Field. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

