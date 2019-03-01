Jesse Adam Cook

Jesse Adam Cook, age 37, passed away Aug. 15, 2018.

He leaves behind his wife, Trenessidahsaan; his children, Alezea, Jesse, Daqwon and Jamall, and granddaughter, Ava. He also leaves his mother, Patricia, and was preceded in death by his father, Robert. He leaves his siblings, Heather, Cara, Joel, and Chase (Chloe) Cook, and Greer (Erich) Fassbinder.

He was living with his very special aunt, Kathy Cook. Jesse was employed as a team lead at Technicolor. Jesse had a big heart and would do anything for the people he cared about. He enjoyed working, being outdoors, gardening, fishing and working on cars. Jesse liked listening to Tupac and Juicy J. His children were his main priority and many of his friends became family.

Memorial services are Saturday, March 2, Jesse’s birthday, at Central Gym in Pulaski, from 4-6 p.m. Any and all are welcome.

Locally announced for the family by Bower Funeral Home.

