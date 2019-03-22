Jane Golden McClung

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Jane Golden McClung went to be with her Lord and Savior March 20, 2019, in Mooresville, N.C., at the age of 99.

Jane was born in Alabama Oct. 3, 1919 and educated at West Georgia College and Longwood College. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. W. Otis McClung; her parents, Archie and Ruby Golden, and her brother, James Harvey Golden.

She is survived by four children, Charlotte M. Holmes (Alex), Ronald G. McClung (Linda), Jane M. Lookabill (Woody) and Melody M. Morrison (Murdoch); step-daughter, Patricia M. Mills; 15 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are in Mooresville, N.C. at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Prospect Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Will Gipe officiating. A brief graveside service is being held Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m., at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va. Donations in her honor can be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, N.C. 28625.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, N.C., is serving the McClung family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

