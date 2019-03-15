James William Flesher

James William Flesher, age 69 of Hiwassee passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home.

Born July 1, 1949 in Augusta County, VA he was the son of the late Joseph Blagg Flesher & Manilla Mae McCray Flesher.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Kay Webb Flesher, Hiwassee; children Jason Travis (Kelley) Flesher, Timberville, VA, Justin Trevor (Katie Lynn) Flesher, Midsprings, VA, Jared Trent (Amber) Flesher, Snowville and Joseph Albert (Jessica) Flesher, Columbus, OH.; grandchildren Madison, Jaylen, Jenna, Jordan Tyler, Autumn Mae, Eli William, twins; Josslyn Grace, Jackson Scott and one grandbaby on the way; sister Jewel (Buddy) Truslow, Staunton and brother Julian (Pat) Flesher, Staunton.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Snowville Ruritan Club.

The family will receive friends between 5-7 p.m. Saturday evening at the Snowville Ruritan Club.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

