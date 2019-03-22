James Randy Draper

James Randy Draper, age 60, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home.

Born May 12, 1958, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Roby Sanford Draper and Lona Mae Taylor Draper. His Son, Randy Shawn Draper, and brother, Wayne Sanford Draper Sr., also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sons, Bradley Draper and Terry Lee Draper; eight grandchildren, and three brothers, George (Sherri) Draper, Robert “Bobby” (Katrina) Draper and Roby (Stella) Draper.

Memorial services are 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastors Vickie Viars and Bill Handy officiating.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Saturday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

