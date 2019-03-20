It’s Fresh Air Fund Day in Va.

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

In recognition of Virginia families who have helped low-income New York City children experience summer adventures that will last a lifetime, Gov. Ralph Northam has proclaimed today as Fresh Air Fund Day in Virginia.

For the past 143 summers, thousands of the Commonwealth’s families have volunteered to open their homes to city children for a week through The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program. Now, the agency is looking to add new host families.

“It’s such a unique and enriching experience for everyone involved, and we’ve also really built strong ties with the people who run The Fresh Air program in our area. There is a whole community around The Fresh Air Fund,” says Jamie, a host parent.

The Fresh Air Fund is an independent, nonprofit agency that has provided these free summer experiences to NYC children since 1877. Fatima Shama, the organization’s executive director, said survey results have found that the program is as relative today as it was when it was formed over 140 years ago.

“As we hear from alumni and connect with long standing host families, we continue to learn how Fresh Air Fund summers have impacted lives — and continue to transform lives many years later,” Shama said.

Boys and girls initially participate in the program at 7-12 years old, but they can be invited by their host families to return through age 18 and for visits of more than a week.

To obtain information on becoming a host family, call Shawn Tasch at 757-499-8070 or visit www.freshair.com.

Written by: Editor on March 20, 2019.

