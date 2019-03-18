IRS warns of new phone scam

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued a statement Friday warning the public about the newest twist on the IRS impersonation phone scam where criminals fake calls from the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS), another independent organization within the IRS.

Like most other IRS impersonation scams, this group makes an unsolicited phone call to their intended victim falsely claiming to be from the IRS. In most of the recent cases reported, callers are able to “spoof” the telephone number, making it appear on caller ID that the phone they are calling from is actually from the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service office in Houston or Brooklyn.

Calls may come as “robo-calls” that request the potential victim call back. When the taxpayer returns the call, the con artist requests personal information, including Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) to “verify” they are speaking to the correct person.

TAS can help protect your taxpayer rights and can assist in resolving IRS issues if your problem is causing financial difficulty or if you believe an IRS system or procedure isn’t working as it should. TAS does not, however, initiate calls to taxpayers “out of the blue.” In a normal situation, the taxpayer will contact TAS for assistance and only then will TAS reach out to the taxpayer.

In other variations of the IRS impersonation phone scam, fraudsters demand immediate payment of taxes with a prepaid debit card or wire transfer. The callers are often rude, hostile and abusive.

In other cases, scammers may tell potential victims they are entitled to a large refund, but they must provide personal information first to verify their identity. Other items these scams may include will be fake names and IRS bade numbers they use to identify themselves and knowing the last four digits of a taxpayers Social Security number. They may also make it appear as if local law enforcement is calling and may send out fake IRS emails to support their false allegations. Many victims report hearing background noises that make it seems like the call is coming from a legitimate call center.

In some cases, scammers will threaten victims with jail time or loss of their driver’s license or other professional licenses and then hang up, urging intended victims to call back before it’s too late. They may also call back pretending to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

In a release from the IRS, it was noted that there are several things that the IRS will never do.

They will never call to demand an immediate payment using a specific payment method, such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wife transfer. They will never threaten to immediately bring law enforcement or local police to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying. They will never demand that taxes be paid without giving the taxpayer the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed and they will not call about an unexpected refund.

For taxpayers who don’t owe taxes or don’t think they do who are contacted by scammers, report that and other fraudulent calls to phishing@irs.gov (subject: IRS Phone Scam). Calls can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at FTC Complaint Assistant on FTC.gov. Add “IRS Telephone Scam” in the notes.

Remember to never give out personal information or banking information, as scammers will use any information given against you in an attempt to gain leverage. Tax scams may happen at any time of the year. For more information visit “Tax Scams and Consumer Alerts” at IRS.gov.

Written by: Editor on March 18, 2019.

Comments

comments