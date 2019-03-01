Helping to heal by donating time: Making a difference at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

The professional doctors and nurses at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski have, for years, provided the citizens of this area with high quality health care but not everyone who works there draws a salary.

When a visitor or patient comes through the front doors of Pulaski’s hospital, the first individuals that they encounter are part of a group of volunteers who donate their time to serve others.

“We have right around 50 volunteers and they work in different capacities and different roles,” said Jana Beckner, who oversees the hospital’s volunteer program. “They work at the front desk and they make sure the visitors and the guests know where they’re going. They walk them back to their scheduled appointment. They deliver newspapers, flowers, mail and things like that.”

Beckner’s primary duties involve her job as the hospital’s Ethics and Compliance Officer but she has also overseen the volunteer program at LewisGale for the past 11 years.

“There has always been a volunteer program at the hospital,” said Beckner. “Back in the day it started out as candy stripers. We don’t exactly have that program but we still have students from the local high school and colleges that are in our volunteer program.”

According to Beckner, hospital volunteers range from in age from 16 years old to over 90 years old.

“So it’s all different ages, all different career paths,” Beckner explained. “Right now I have a high school student and a governor school student working at the front desk in the evenings. We also have Radford University students volunteering in the ER. They’re pre-nursing students.”

Though the ages of hospital volunteers vary, most are retirees. Some are the parents and spouses of current hospital employees, while others are retired home makers, farmers, librarians and lots of teachers. More than one teacher volunteer taught Beckner when she attended school in Pulaski County.

“I enjoy this group,” said Beckner. “It’s like having an extra set of family here at the hospital. I grew up in this town and so I know them all and if I don’t know them, they knew my mom or they know someone that knows me.”

Volunteer activities at the hospital are varied depending on the skill sets and preferences of each individual. Some make rounds to check on patients while others may check on family members in the waiting room. Two volunteers have been at the hospital for a very, very long time.

“I’ve had two volunteers who have been here for 35 years,” said Beckner. “I think that speaks volumes about the program.”

The volunteer staff includes several chaplains who rotate shifts every week.

“If a patient requests a chaplain and there’s been some sort of tragedy or trauma or they just can’t get to church, we’ll call and they’ll come in,” explained Beckner. “The chaplains also serve our employees. If we’ve had a traumatic death with a young child or something, that’s always difficult, not only the families but our staff, too. So our chaplains support our employees as much as they support our patients.”

The lead volunteer, Sheila Nelson, spends three days a week working very closely with Beckner to schedule and recruit new volunteers. Nelson has donated 16,000 hours of her time to the hospital over a period of 15 years. She figures that’s the equivalent of eight year’s worth of work.

“It’s an excellent program and most of our volunteers stay with us a long time,” said Nelson. “They’re very committed and they realize that although it’s not a paid job that they have responsibilities to meet. We have a great crew.”

Volunteers are required to work from 3 to 25 hours a week, but Beckner makes sure it’s not all work. Two volunteer recognition events occur every year. There are also quarterly luncheons and even a holiday trip to the Wohlfahrt Haus dinner theater.

“I’m mindful to try do some fun things as well,” said Beckner. “We have to do a little play, too. Volunteering is a resource for connection and friendship.”

Through her years of overseeing the volunteer program, Beckner has developed a sense of respect for her unpaid employees.

“One thing I’ve noticed and it’s always inspired me is that, just like everyone in America, they have their own set of struggles,” said Beckner. “But they set those aside and focus on people that are maybe not in the best situation themselves. The volunteers that serve here want to make a difference.”

Beckner has been working at the hospital for 23 years but what happens after she retires?

“I started out here as a student intern, and I’ve always said when I finish my career I’m going to transition into the volunteer program,” said Beckner smiling.

Anyone interested in serving as a volunteer at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski should call (540) 994-8414.

