HCA recognized for ethics

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

For the 10th consecutive year in a row, HCA Healthcare has been recognized as one of Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies. HCA Healthcare has 185 hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, including the HCA-LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

“It is a true honor to be a part of an organization that has received this recognition for 10 consecutive years,” stated Jana Beckner, Ethics and Compliance Officer at HCA-LewisGale Pulaski. “As a local facility we fully embrace the strong ethical standards established by HCA. When presenting the Ethics and Compliance program to our new individuals, I emphasize that HCA’s Code of Conduct is truly the moral compass that we should all operate under, treating everyone with respect, integrity and kindness. If we do what is right each day, everything falls into place.”

The Ethisphere Institute is a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices. Ethisphere honors companies who distinguish themselves through integrity, corporate character and marketplace trust. HCA Healthcare is one of 29 companies worldwide to be honored 10 times.

HCA Healthcare has a long history of investing in local communities. In 2018, HCA Healthcare donated more than $41 million to charitable organizations and provided charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care at a cost of $3.3 billion. Last year, HCA Healthcare colleagues spent more than 150,000 hours volunteering in the communities they serve.

“It is an honor to continue to be recognized as one of Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies and it speaks volumes about our values-based ethics and compliance program, which is a vital part of the way we care for people and conduct business,” said Kathi Whalen, HCA Healthcare’s senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer.

“Triennially, each hospital completes a comprehensive review to ensure that all processes are being met within the ethics and compliance program,” said Beckner. “LewisGale Pulaski recently passed this survey with excellent scores. Everything we do, revolves around the hospital’s mission: our commitment to the care and improvement of human life.”

Written by: Editor on March 21, 2019.

Comments

comments