Hart steps down as Cougar head coach

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

After five seasons as the leader of the Cougar basketball program, Head Coach Andrew Hart announced Monday that he was stepping down from that position, effective immediately.

His statement was given to PCHS officials just before Hart informed his team of his decision in a team meeting.

“This decision has been very difficult, but the decision to resign is 100 percent in the best interest of my family,” Hart said. “I will also no longer be teaching at PCHS, as we will be moving out of the area at the end of the 2018-19 school-year. I am grateful for all of those who have supported Cougar Basketball the last five seasons and I am especially grateful for the administration who believed in my vision for this program. I am proud of what our teams were able to accomplish and I wish nothing but the best for all of our student-athletes going forward. I had a great experience coming back to Pulaski County and this place will always truly be HOME.”

Hart grew up in Pulaski County and eventually became a Cougar, where he was a standout player under then head coach Mark Hanks. He moved on to play basketball at Emory and Henry before taking a job at Lord Botetourt High School, where he eventually became the JV head coach before returning to take charge of the Cougars when Mark Hanks retired.

Hart ends his time with a Cougars with a record of 58 wins and 61 losses.

PCHS AD Scott Vest, when issuing the release from Hart, commented, “We sincerely thank Coach Hart for the past five years and his commitment our basketball program and most importantly his contributions to the student-athletes at Pulaski County High School. We wish Coach Hart nothing but the best in his future endeavors. We will begin the search for a new boys’ basketball coach immediately.”

Written by: Editor on March 11, 2019.

Comments

comments