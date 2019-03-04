Griffith named to committee on Climate Crisis

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) has been named to the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

He said he is honored to receive the appointment and added, “I will use my position to guide this committee toward following the facts and scientific evidence, not ideology and speculation. The climate is changing.

“Any plan of action must reflect the reality that most countries in the world will continue to use fossil fuels. Our goal as a worldwide leader and energy exporter should be to develop cleaner, more efficient ways to utilize the wealth of energy resources our country possesses.”

