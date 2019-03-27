Grants available for beautification projects

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The arrival of spring and warmer weather provides the perfect opportunity to start thinking of ways to beautify the community — especially after months of rain.

Keep Virginia Beautiful (KVB) is continuing its support of beautification efforts by accepting applications for its “30 Grants in Thirty Days” initiative. Applications for these Green Grants are being accepted through April 30 in honor of Earth Month.

Once the applications are received, a panel of expert judges review the applications during May and begin awarding one $500 or $1,000 grant to an approved applicant each day in June.

Local groups Friends of Peak Creek and New River Resource Authority were among grant winners in 2017. The ‘Friends’ group purchased bags, safety vests, gloves and other products to be used during cleanups. NRRA purchased bag-recycling containers for its Bags to Benches program.

Schools, parks, communities, government and nonprofit entities and other organizations are welcome to apply for projects falling into one of four categories:

Community Beautification – Projects or programs that beautify, clean and benefit the community. A special focus this year is on the concept of Placemaking, the intentional use of public space to bring people together. Funding will support community gardens, restoring vacant lots, graffiti abatement, revitalization and placemaking projects.

Cigarette Litter Prevention – Projects that include public education and awareness of the issue of cigarette litter, installation of ash receptacles at transition points (such as entrances to public buildings) and/or distributing pocket or portable ashtrays to adult smokers.

Litter Prevention – Programs reducing litter through educational outreach material, waste reduction and cleanup events. The purpose of these grants is to support sustainable prevention and a measurable reduction of litter in Virginia.

Recycling – Implementation or expansion of programs that reduce waste and increase recycling in Virginia. Funding supports educational outreach materials, receptacles and recycling events.

Founded in 2011, “30 in 30” was designed to empower groups to make an environmental impact on their communities. In conjunction with its sponsors, Altria, Keep America Beautiful and Coca-Cola, KVP has awarded $203,000 to 260 projects since its inception.

Written by: Editor on March 27, 2019.

