Glenn Close to speak at William & Mary commencement

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Glenn Close will speak at William &amp; Mary’s commencement ceremony in May.
The Daily Press reported Tuesday that that the award-winning actress graduated from the school in 1974. She also received an honorary degree in 1989. She will be awarded an honorary fellowship at the upcoming graduation.
Close was a theater and anthropology major at the university in Williamsburg, Virginia. She went on to win three Tony Awards, three Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes.
William &amp; Mary’s commencement will also be the first at which President Katherine A. Rowe will preside. She and close will speak alongside William &amp; Mary Chancellor Robert M. Gates, a former U.S. Defense Secretary.

March 21, 2019.

