Glenn Cecil Watson, Jr.

May 29, 1940-March 13, 2019

Glenn Cecil Watson, Jr., 78, of Max Meadows, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Dublin and a retired Livestock Health Inspector for the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn, Sr. and Agnes Collins Watson.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Virginia Wade Watson; sons, Glenn C. Watson, III of Draper, and Ricky Allen Watson of Riner; grandchildren, Stephanie, Ryan, Benjamin, Trent and Alyssa Watson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy Joe and Glenna Watson of Radford, and Bruce Allen and Jane Watson of Roanoke sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte W. and John Bryant of Richmond; 7 nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Grace Baptist Church in Dublin, Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Doug Testerman officiating. Entombment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

The family requests no flowers and instead please consider a donation to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 552 E. Main St., Dublin, VA 24084.

The Watson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on March 15, 2019.

Comments

comments