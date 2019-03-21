Galax man loses bid for bond

A Galax man accused of holding two Pulaski residents against their will March 1-2 will await trial in jail.

Matthew Ray Russell, Wednesday, lost a second attempt to have bail set on eight local felony charges arising from the incident. A lower court denied bail March 13, so Russell appealed to Pulaski County Circuit Court. Wednesday, a circuit court judge also declined to set bail.

Russell, 33, is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail on two counts each of kidnapping, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a weapon other than a firearm. An April 29 preliminary hearing is set in Pulaski County General District Court.

Pulaski Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Prince Avenue around 6:22 a.m. March 2 in reference to a possible abduction. Upon arrival, two citizens told officers they had managed to escape and call 911 after being held at gunpoint against their will for about eight hours.

Police allege Russell attempted to elude authorities in a pickup truck spotted near the scene, but it wrecked and he fled into a wooded area on foot. Russell was later arrested without incident.

Two firearms allegedly were recovered from the truck. Police say both firearms and the truck were reported stolen out of Allegheny County, N.C.

