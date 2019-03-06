Fun at the Fine Arts Center

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley will kick off its 41st year with a Second Saturdays Art Cafe, a new program for both children and adults.

Starting this week, the second Saturday of the month at the Fine Arts Center will be dedicated to lessons concerning drawing techniques both for adults and the younger set.

This coming Saturday, March 9, from 11 till noon, children aged four through 10 will learn line and pattern drawing, while April’s class will concern shape and color.

Adult drawing classes start at 1 p.m. and will last until around 3 p.m. that same Saturday. The first adult class will be dedicated to calligraphy, while the Saturday, April 13, class will focus on decorating canvas shoes for when the warm weather comes … it’s bound to come eventually.

The calligraphy class and all adult classes cost $8 and this includes a calligraphy pen and handouts to take home. Kids cafe classes are free!

Pre-register for both classes at 540-980-7363, or by email at info@facnrv.org.

March also marks the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley’s Youth Art Month Exhibit. This exhibit features art of all kinds produced by pupils of all grade levels here in Pulaski County. The cost is … no cost. The Fine Arts Center does ask that everyone who enters the yellow and green building on W. Main Street sign the guestbook, however.

