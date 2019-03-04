Frances Ruth Vaughan Sage

Frances Ruth Vaughan Sage, age 95, of Pulaski, Va., died early Friday morning, March 1, 2019, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.

She was born Dec. 9, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Dorothy Grubb Vaughan and Robert L. Vaughan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of over 60 years, James M. “Jack” Sage; a daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Sage Jennings Busteed; six sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her son, Stephen R. Sage (Vickie) of Rural Retreat, Va.; her daughter, Margaret S. Guy (Mike) of Marion, Va.; brother, Dr. George B. Vaughan (Peggy) of Charlottesville; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of Fries High School and was last employed by Belk Co. in Pulaski, Va.

Funeral services are Sunday, March 3, 3 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church in Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Thornspring Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends at Trinity United Methodist Church Sunday, 1:30-3 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 528 Fifth St., S.E., Pulaski, VA 24301 or Fries United Methodist Church, 629 Church St., Fries, VA 24330.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

