ABINGDON — A federal jury has convicted a former drug task force commander of helping female informants with pending criminal charges in exchange for sexual favors.

Shade Carlton Workman, 46, was a special agent with Virginia State Police while in command of Tazewell County High Intensity Drug Task Force.

Following a five-day trial in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, the jury convicted Workman of bribery, obstruction of justice and lying to FBI agents. Workman was cleared of a second charge of obstruction of justice and one count of using a facility of interstate commerce to commit a federal crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Workman “regularly threatened” confidential informants reluctant to provide sex and “implied they would face lengthy prison terms and extended separation from their children” if they did not comply.

“When the FBI interviewed Workman during the summer of 2018, he falsely denied having inappropriate or sexual relationships with confidential informants. Although Workman had deleted text messages evidencing inappropriate sexual relationships with informants from his Virginia State Police-issued phone — and had directed multiple informants to do the same — the FBI was able to recover a large number of text messages,” which the government during the trial, states a U.S. Attorney press release.

