By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Plans to develop a Forensic Nurse Examiner (FNE) program in Pulaski as part of a partnership with Giles County advanced Wednesday night.

In a special-called meeting Wednesday evening, Pulaski Town Council authorized Town Manager Shawn Utt to complete necessary paperwork to establish the partnership, which will subsequently apply for a $1 million Victim Services Grant to develop the program.

Under the proposal, Giles County will fund the first year’s match for the two-year grant, and Pulaski and the Town of Giles will split the $100,000 match required the second year. Pulaski will be able to fund at least a portion of its match by donating a building at 72 E. Main St. for use for the Pulaski center. Pulaski’s Housing Authority owns the building.

The action comes after Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski both expressed support for funding the program.

Town Council delayed action on the matter at its Feb. 19 work session to give organizers a chance to approach the county and hospital for support.

Forensic nurse April Bennett said the purpose of the center is to encourage more victims of assault to come forward and possibly even have their attackers prosecuted.

Bennett said statistics show only 25-34 percent of sexual assault victims report their attacks. But, if support services are available nearby they’re more likely to come forward and use the criminal justice process.

The FNE center would take photos of assault victim injuries and collect forensic evidence from them for use in prosecuting their attacker, should they choose to make a report. All types of assault victims, not just sexual assault, can use the center.

Bennett says many victims never report they were assaulted because they don’t feel comfortable going to the police or they have to drive to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center or Roanoke to see a forensic nurse now.

Having a center in Pulaski, she said, would reduce the drive time for victims, who are already distraught, and give them an alternative to reporting to a police station, sheriff’s office or hospital, where they may fear encountering people they know.

Collection of forensic evidence can take up to seven hours, she says. That means local police officers have to leave the community for extended periods of time to meet with victims in Radford or Roanoke.

Town council members were concerned about committing to contributing the full $100,000 match needed in the second year, especially since attack victims from the county and Dublin would be able to use the facility, as well.

